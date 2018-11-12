NEW YORK (CBS SF) — The Empire State Building paid tribute to the victims of California’s deadly wildfires Monday night, lighting up its upper tower sections in the state’s blue and gold colors.

The building’s official Twitter account posted a photo of the building at dusk showing the striking color combination, saying the building would be lit “in sympathy for the victims of those affected by the California wildfires.”

Our lights will shine in California’s state colors, blue and gold, with an EMS siren in the halo in sympathy for the victims and those affected by the California wildfires. pic.twitter.com/fvr1ZFZQxU — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) November 12, 2018

The destructive Camp Fire in Butte County became the deadliest wildfire in state history on Monday after officials announced that the grim toll from the fire had risen to 42 lives lost. The fire has consumed over 117,000 acres, destroying over 6,400 homes and more than 7,000 buildings total, many in the town of Paradise.

Meanwhile in Southern California, firefighters were concerned over the Santa Ana winds kicking up Monday night as crews fought to increase containment on the Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties that had grown to 93,662 acres and was 30 percent contained.

The Empire State Building regularly lights up in different colors to mark holidays or show solidarity after major disasters. The tower section has also gone dark in recent months, such as in September for those affected by Hurricane Florence and Typhoon Mangkhut and in July after deadly floods killed 155 in Japan.