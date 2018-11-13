CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Butte County Wildfire
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — An injury crash involving more than a dozen vehicles including a big rig that burst into flames on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz Tuesday morning blocked all northbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 9:52 a.m. on northbound Highway 1 in the area of River Street.

A CHP dispatcher said as many as 14 vehicles and a big-rig were involved in the collision, which is blocking northbound Highway 1.

hwy 1 multi vehicle crash credit katie diego At Least 14 Vehicles Involved In Fiery Santa Cruz Crash On Highway 1

Hwy 1 multi-vehicle crash (credit Katie Diego)

The CHP Santa Cruz tweeted about the crash shortly after 10:30 a.m.

As of 11:13 a.m., CHP confirmed there were injuries. All lanes remain blocked.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Currently, there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

