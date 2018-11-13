SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — An injury crash involving more than a dozen vehicles including a big rig that burst into flames on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz Tuesday morning blocked all northbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 9:52 a.m. on northbound Highway 1 in the area of River Street.

A CHP dispatcher said as many as 14 vehicles and a big-rig were involved in the collision, which is blocking northbound Highway 1.

The CHP Santa Cruz tweeted about the crash shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Traffic Alert! 🚨 Multi vehicle accident northbound Highway 1 near River Street. Northbound Highway 1 closed. — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) November 13, 2018

As of 11:13 a.m., CHP confirmed there were injuries. All lanes remain blocked.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Currently, there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

