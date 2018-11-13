NEW YORK (AP) — Oakland’s Bob Melvin was voted Manager of the Year for the third time, winning the American League honor after leading the Athletics to the playoffs despite the lowest opening-day payroll in the major leagues.

Atlanta’s Brian Snitker won the National League award for leading the Braves to a surprising first-place finish.

Melvin received 18 first-place votes, 19 seconds and one third for 121 points from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in balloting announced Tuesday. He is the eighth manager to win three or more times and is one shy of the record shared by Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa. Melvin won with Oakland in 2012 and took the NL honor with Arizona in 2007.

His A’s went 97-65 after starting the season with a $68.6 million payroll. They lost to the New York Yankees in the AL wild card game.

