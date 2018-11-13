SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – California State University will accommodate applicants affected by the California wildfires, university officials announced Tuesday.

Those affected by the recent wildfires in Northern and Southern California who are applying for admission to CSU campuses for the fall 2019 term can request an application deadline extension and an application fee waiver for up to four campuses.

All 23 CSU campuses are accepting applications through the Cal State Apply website until Nov. 30, the priority deadline. The application deadline will be extended to Dec. 15 if extension requests are made before the priority deadline.

To file an extension request, applicants can email calstateapply@calstate.edu with the subject line “Extension Request – Fire Event.” The request must include the student’s full name and unique CAS ID number, according to CSU officials.

