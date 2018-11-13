PARADISE (CBS SF) — Even legendary Olympic sprint champ Usain Bolt could not have out run the wall of flames as the Camp Fire swept through Paradise, incarcerating everything in its path.

Bolt, who is considered the greatest sprinter of all time, owns the world 100 meters record at 9.58 seconds. The Camp Fire ripped through Paradise covering 80 football fields a minute.

At that speed, seconds — not minutes — made the difference between survival and death.

And Paradise was not populated with Olympic caliber athletes. It was a community of 27,000 that was a favorite location for retirees — and about a quarter of the population was over 65.

As of Monday night, 42 victims have been recovered from the rubble of Paradise, Concow and Magalia. Of those, 35 were found in Paradise with dozens still missing.

The victims have been discovered in cars, inside the remains of houses and outside where they tried to outrun the flames.

“I want to recover as many remains as we possibly can, as soon as we can,” said Butte County Sheriff and Coroner Kory Honea. “Because I know the toll it takes on loved ones.”

More than a dozen coroner search-and-recovery teams are shifting through the debris piles that were once homes.

Authorities were also bringing in two mobile morgue units from the military, requesting an additional 150 search-and-rescue personnel, asking for specially trained cadaver dogs to join the search and seeking the setup of a rapid DNA system to speed the analysis of remains.

Chaplains accompanied some coroner search teams that visited dozens of addresses belonging to people reported missing. No cars in the driveway was a considered a good sign, one car a little more ominous and multiple burned-out vehicles more reason for worry.

Honea said 231 people who were reported missing have been found but could not give an exact total on the number still missing.

Four sets of human remains have been identified. Three of those victims were: 65-year-old Ernest Foss of Paradise, 48-year-old Jesus Fernandez of Concow and 77-year-old Carl Wilsey of Magalia.

The fire has now consumed 125,000 acres, was 30 percent contained and had destroyed more than 6500 homes.

While the grim search continued Tuesday, stories of survival also continued to emerge from the thousands in evacuation shelters.

Brian McDaniel had moved to Paradise from Sacramento recently searching for a more affordable place to live. On Thursday, he quickly fled his new home.

“I woke up and the sky was just orange. And I didn’t know what was going on,” he said. “I got 9/10s of a mile away from my house and I was driving through flames. Flames on both sides of the road and it’s scary… It’s (his home) probably gone.”

Mary Eaton suffered through a similar terrifying experience.

“Big black smoke bloom coming up with shades of rust red and I knew that I was in for it,” she said. “You should have seen the wires in the road. Big round ones like this were laying in the lanes.”

And the agonizing wait for word of missing loved ones continues for many.

“Hazel’s 99 years old, she’s still missing,” said Regielizabeth Greywolf through tears. “Alan Rig. He’s not found. If anyone knows where Alan is, please … These are my neighbors, these are my friends.”

