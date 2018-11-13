SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Police in San Bruno arrested a San Francisco man on suspicion of driving under the influence early Tuesday after he crashed his car into a home, according to authorities.

Shortly after 5:10 a.m. Tuesday morning, San Bruno police officers responded to the area of Crestmoor Drive and London Court after receiving a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a house.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a vehicle had collided into a parked car and then plowed into the residence. The driver of the vehicle that had caused the collision, 24-year-old San Francisco resident Nathaly Deleon, was found to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Deleon was arrested for driving under the influence and released to the custody of a local sobering facility.

There were no injuries as a result of the accident. Anyone with any information related to the case is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at 650-616-7100 or by emailing sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.