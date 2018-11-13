A Contra Costa County firefighter responding to a fire sparked by a model rocket near Barkwood Court in Concord on November 12, 2018. (CBS)

CONCORD (CBS SF) – A grass fire in Concord on Monday evening was sparked by a model rocket, and Contra Costa County Fire Protection District investigators are asking for the public’s help in determining who started it.

The fire was reported at 5:12 p.m. off of Barkwood Court, not far from the location of a three-alarm grass fire on June 29 off of Ygnacio Valley Road, fire officials said.

“Except for a quick and overwhelming response, this fire could have turned out very differently,” county fire officials wrote on Facebook.

Fire officials shared photos of the rocket on social media. Anyone with information related to the blaze is asked to call (866) 50-ARSON.

