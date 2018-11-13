SONOMA (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire at a warehouse in Sonoma Tuesday afternoon triggered a shelter-in-place order for the area around Eighth Street.

People within a quarter mile radius are being told to stay indoors due to the smoke from the fire located on the 194000 block of Eighth Street East.

The fire broke out at about 3:30 p.m. at a business called Illusion Lighting. Fire crews had contained the fire by about 5:30 p.m.

No one was hurt and there was no threat to other nearby structures. No evacuations were ordered in connection with the fire.

Firefighters from Petaluma, Kenwood, Lakeville, the Schell-Vista Fire Protection District and the Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue Authority responded to the fire, Mulas said.