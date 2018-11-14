Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Camp Fire in Butte County has increased the smoke and particulate matter in the air across the Bay Area to levels not experienced since the Wind Country Wildfires last fall. Below are some links to help you monitor the air quality where you live and additional information on what you can do to protect yourself and your family.
- Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) Website
- Wildfire Air Safety Tips (from BAAQMD)
- AirNow.gov Web Page For San Francisco Bay Area
- AirNow.gov Air Quality Index Basics
- PurpleAir.com Air Quality Monitoring
- Protecting Yourself From Wildfire Smoke (from CDC)
- Wildfire Smoke and Facemasks
- How To Reduce Your Smoke Exposure Indoors (from US EPA)