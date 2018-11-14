Trending Peruvian, Pizza And Pub Fare In San FranciscoFood trends come and go in San Francisco. So how can you tell which tastes are trending today?

Dogtown Sausage Brings Gourmet Hot Dogs To East OaklandHot dog fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 5916 International Blvd. in East Oakland, the newcomer is called Dogtown Sausage.

5 New Food And Drink Destinations In San Francisco's Mission DistrictInterested in discovering the newest eateries to open in the Mission? From a fancy Italian establishment to a humble arepa outpost, read on for the freshest food and drink havens to arrive in this area of San Francisco.

Popular Brown Sugar Kitchen Shutting Down West Oakland RestaurantIt's official. Famed chef and proprietor of Brown Sugar Kitchen Tanya Holland has closed her flagship West Oakland outpost and is selling the space to new owners.

Eat, Drink, Explore: 5 New Spots In Downtown BerkeleyLooking to find out about the newest places for food and drinks in downtown Berkeley? From a vegan eatery to a seafood restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to open for business in this part of Berkeley.

Four New Food Spots To Visit In Downtown San MateoLooking to find out about the newest restaurant additions to downtown? From a Vietnamese spot to a sandwich shop, read on to see the newest businesses to open their doors in the heart of San Mateo.