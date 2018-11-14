CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Butte County Wildfire
Filed Under:bad air, Bay Area, Camp Fire, Poor Air Quality, Smoke

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Camp Fire in Butte County has increased the smoke and particulate matter in the air across the Bay Area to levels not experienced since the Wind Country Wildfires last fall. Below are some links to help you monitor the air quality where you live and additional information on what you can do to protect yourself and your family.

