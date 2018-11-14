Crews respond to the scene of a crash involving a big-rig on northbound Highway 101 in Cotati, November 14, 2018. (CBS)

COTATI (CBS SF) – At least two lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 101 are blocked after a multiple-vehicle collision involving a big rig in unincorporated Sonoma County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision occurred around 3:55 a.m. just north of West Railroad Avenue, which is located just north of Petaluma and just south of Cotati. At least one person has been taken to the hospital with major injuries.

All lanes were blocked just after 4 a.m., but the CHP reopened the No. 1 lane around 5:40 a.m. There is no estimated time of reopening of all the lanes.

No further information is immediately available.

