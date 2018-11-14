LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Offshore winds sent the air quality index readings of the unhealthy air blanketing the Bay Area from the Camp Fire soaring in many cities Wednesday afternoon.

According to purpleaair.com, Pleasanton had soared from a AQI (air quality index) of 284 at 1:25 p.m. to 338 by 2:25 p.m., San Francisco had gone from 189 to 195 over the same time span and the reading in Orinda had climbed from 234 to 257.

Many residents across the Bay Area have begun wearing masks while they are outdoors and local air quality officials have issued warnings to limit your exposure until at least Friday.

“The only thing I do notice is my eyes are burning,” Dana told KPIX 5. “And a little bit of coughing…I should be wearing a mask…I’m trying to stay inside as much as possible.”

Steve also was feeling the effects.

“I’ve been feeling a little tightness in the chest,” he said. “Maybe a little headaches. Sinus issues. But a lot of my friends and my cousin told me they were having the same issues. It’s a concern.”

AQI readings from https://t.co/W0YKr11JWx reinforce idea that offshore winds are leading to poor air quality nr areas on receiving end of the offshore winds (ie near the delta & near the Golden Gate Gap fanning into SW San Jose & East Bay). 150+ is unhealthy, 200+ very unhealthy pic.twitter.com/r3vDb7ozAe — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 14, 2018

The University of California, Davis announced Tuesday evening that it would resume classes on Wednesday despite severely poor air quality engulfing the area, but officials changed their minds after an outcry by professors and students.

• UPDATE: Classes At UC Davis Have Been Canceled Wednesday (11/14)

Arguments focused on the potential health risks of attending class and working outdoor campus jobs in severely unhealthy breathing conditions.

Pulmonologist Will Tseng said people who are exercising outside are putting themselves at great risk for lung, heart, neurological and immune system problems. Tiny particles in the air can embed themselves deep in one’s body.

“I have seen those people and I really advise people to not do that! Now is not the time to pursue outdoor activities at all,” said Tsang.

Some workers, such as roofing crews, were allowed to go home and avoid the bad air after some supervisors felt their eyes and throats burning.

Tseng advises outdoor workers to wear a custom-fitted N95 mask. A generic over-the-counter mask may also work.

“You can at least try. It’s better than nothing, You can still try it. But please, if you work outdoors, I strongly recommend you to avoid long exposure outside,” said Tseng.