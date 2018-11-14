BUTTE COUNTY (CBS SF) – Authorities in Butte County on Wednesday have released the names of more than 100 people missing since the Camp Fire tore through several communities last week.
“In our ongoing effort to locate people thought to be missing as a result of the Camp Fire, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office has created a list of the names of the individuals we are currently looking for,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Of the 103 people on the list (.pdf), 79 are from the town of Paradise, while another 16 are from Magalia.
As of Wednesday Morning, 48 people have been killed in the Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California history.
Officials urge anyone on this list to contact the department’s missing person call center at (530) 538-6570, (530) 538-7544 or (530) 538-7671.
Notes:
- The list is correct as of the morning of November 14, 2018 and is subject to change.
- To quickly search the list, use “Find” in your browser (Ctrl+F) and type in a name.
Mary Ann McAlvain, 65, Paradise
Dorothy Larsen, 88, Paradise
Steven Parker, 40, Paradise
Sharon Parker, 40, Paradise
Michael Maddox, 79, Paradise
Honalaura Maddox, 75, Paradise
Scott Charmers, 40, Chico
Ken Woodie, 72, Magalia
Kathryn Woodie, 69, Magalia
Charlene Riby, 85, Magalia
Bob Biehler, 72, Paradise
Nadeen Biehler, 72, Paradise
Marie Wehe, 78, Concow
Ronald Amberg, 77, Paradise
Joseph D. Carmack, 85, Paradise
Evelyn R. Carmack, 77, Paradise
Richard B. Carmack, 63, Paradise
Stacy A. Carmack, 45, Paradise
Judith Anglin, 79, Paradise
Robin Draper, 57, Magalia
Harold Henderson, 57, Magalia
Robert Walker, 60, Paradise
Joyce Walker, 84, Paradise
Jackie Villanova, 80, Magalia
Terry Cecil, 57 Magalia
Calvin Cunningham, 95, Paradise
Bill Pritchard, 65, Butte Meadows
Linda Alice Miilu, 82, Paradise
Shannah Hess, 56, Paradise
Rosanne King, 72, Paradise
Roger Schlect, 75, Paradise
John Thomas Hickey, 84 Paradise
Rev. Joe Glenn, 70s, Paradise
Patricia Glenn, 70s, Paradise
Marilyn Price, 80, Magalia
John Sedwick, 65, Magalia
Arlene Beck, 85, Paradise
Tony Alvarado, 65, Paradise
Chris Salazar, late 70s, Paradise
Phyllis Salazar, late 70s, Paradise
Catherine Mildred Williams, 70s, Paradise
Albert Chabot, 95, Paradise
Mia 65 or 67 Paradise
Charles Deaderick, 60s, Paradise
Patrick Fernea, mid 20s, Paradise
Nickoals Fernea, 21, Paradise
Greggory Fernea, 50s, Paradise
Roger Smothers, 80s, Magalia
Lee Smothers, 80s
Lloyd Laird, 90s, Magalia
Cathy Shores, 90s, Magalia
Ron Phillips, 89, Paradise
Margorie Puccinelli, 90, Magalia
Shonnie Davidson, 80s, Paradise
Nelson Parmerter, 70s, Paradise
Ronald Dowe, 78(?), Paradise
Paul Williams, 90s, Paradise
Paul Williams Jr., 65(?), Paradise
Gail Williams, 60s, Paradise
Chuck Piazza, 90, Magalia
Richard Dwayne Poole II, 30s, Fort Bragg
Carol Haven Thew, 67, Paradise
John Sparks, 70, Paradise
Robin Marie Bay-Cetina, 60s, Paradise
Nancy Britts, 49, Paradise
Richard Bowen, 87, Paradise
Merium Lopez, 71, Paradise
Shirlee Teays, late 70s, paradise
Janice Dahlgren, 75
Howard Morey, 60s
Marcela Wilson, 93, Paradise
David William Marbury, 66, Paradise
Sarah Rowland, 34, Paradise
Jerry Medina, 78, Paradise
Verna Medina, 78, Paradise
Michael Earhart, 75, Magalia
Kathleen Brunson, 65, Paradise
Vern Hartje, 88, Paradise
Josephine Hartje, 94, Paradise
Kris Josephson, 43, Oroville
Russell Troge, 71, Paradise
Maria Troge, 60, Paradise
Maria Martinez, 55, Paradise
Art Martinez, 61, Paradise
Kathy Wood, 67, Paradise
Ron Wood, 70s, Paradise
Dorothea Silva, late 70 to 80, Paradise
Bonnie Pickett, 54, Magalia
Jon Nelson, 64, Paradise
Bob Conner, 69-72, Paradise
Anita Pagan, 58, Paradise
Beverly Jean Sparks, 76, Paradise
Wallace Sparks, 76, Paradise
Cheryl Brown 75 Paradise
Larry Brown 72 Paradise
Karen Kelly, 77, Paradise
James Kinner, 84, Paradise
Diane Meier, 83, Paradise
Trisha Johnson, 72, Paradise
Patricia Saunders, 80, Paradise
Josephine Leier, 91, Paradise
Pete Kidwell, 60, Paradise
Bob Duvall, No Age Listed, Paradise