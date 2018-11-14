Ian Powers, a 49ers fan from Spokane, Washington, was last seen during a game at Levi's Stadium on November 12, 2018. (Santa Clara Police Department)

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Santa Clara police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing after attending Monday night’s San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants football game at Levi’s Stadium.

Police said the man, Ian Powers, 32, was reported missing Tuesday morning after last speaking to his family around 10 p.m. Monday.

According to police, Powers was traveling from Spokane, Wash. to Los Angeles with a scheduled stop in Antioch to visit family.

Police said his girlfriend said Powers left his seat to use the bathroom at the game and never came back. His car was found in a nearby parking lot but he was not found.

Powers was last seen wearing a red 49ers t-shirt, 49ers hat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Santa Clara police at (408) 615-5580.

