OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — The Golden State Warriors were set to fly into Houston Wednesday, hoping to put behind them a heated confrontation between stars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

Good luck with that. The media — both traditional and online social — was still abuzz over the incident Wednesday morning and would be following the team’s every move in Texas.

Green was suspended without pay for Tuesday night’s win over Atlanta after a delivering a verbal blast directed at Durant in the closing moments of regulation in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

He was not at Tuesday night’s game and has not commented on the incident. After the Atlanta game, Durant was careful with his responses to the media and seem to still be angered by the outburst.

When asked how the team was able to focus on Atlanta and not the off-court buzz, Durant said: “Once the ball tips, nothing else matters. That’s the approach that everybody takes, every time they step on the floor.”

When asked if he and Draymond had been able to hash anything out, Durant answered with a terse “No… I’m sure it (a talk between the two) will happen. We have a long season ahead.”

“I’m going to keep that in house,” when asked if Green’s verbal blast crossed the line. “That’s what we do here. Obviously you guys (the media) have a job to do, but I’m not trying to give nobody no headlines. What happened, happened. We are just trying to move on and just trying to play basketball.”

He did admit if was strange playing without Green.

“His presence has been a part of this team for a while even before I got here,” he said. “He’s been a huge staple in this organization.”

Backup point guard Quinn Cook likened the dispute as dust up between brothers.

“We all love each other, said Cook who was filling in for the injured Steph Curry Tuesday night. “We’re with each other every day for nine months. Brothers are going to fight and brothers are going to get into it,” Cook said. “I think the biggest thing, we know the common goal, we know what’s at stake.”

Meanwhile, General Manager Bob Myers was also quick to point out that every team has issues during the season.

“It’s hard to win a championship,” he said before Tuesday night’s game. ” You can’t allow anything else in your locker room, in the narrative. This team has done a good job of that,” Myers said. “I know it may appear as if it’s looked easy over the last however many years. It’s not. If you’re in our locker room, if you’re in our organization, it’s hard.”

“And so they’ll get through it, and we’ll keep moving. Hopefully we get to the finals and win a championship. That’s all anybody’s thinking about, because I think that’s all you can think about. That’s something that we’re going to keep doing. This team has proven that they will do that and continue to do that and have done that.”

