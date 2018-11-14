CHICO (CBS SF) — As if losing their homes wasn’t traumatic, some Camp Fire victims faced new health concerns Wednesday after officials said norovirus has broken out at an evacuee shelter in Chico.

Evacuees staying at the Church of the Nazarene in Oroville are also showing symptoms of the virus.

Officials are still waiting for test results to confirm the outbreak.

Health care workers have set up four isolation rooms for people who have gotten sick.

We did have the county health officials come in, as well as the state. We have been trying to segregate sick people from well people so it doesnt spread,” said Barbara Wood with the Red Cross.

Health experts are urging evacuees to wash their hands as frequently as possible to try and stave off the contagious virus.