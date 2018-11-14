CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Butte County Wildfire
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Camp Fire, Chico, Evacuees, Norovirus, Shelter

CHICO (CBS SF) — As if losing their homes wasn’t traumatic, some Camp Fire victims faced new health concerns Wednesday after officials said norovirus has broken out at an evacuee shelter in Chico.

Evacuees staying at the Church of the Nazarene in Oroville are also showing symptoms of the virus.

Officials are still waiting for test results to confirm the outbreak.

Health care workers have set up four isolation rooms for people who have gotten sick.

We did have the county health officials come in, as well as the state. We have been trying to segregate sick people from well people so it doesnt spread,” said Barbara Wood with the Red Cross.

Health experts are urging evacuees to wash their hands as frequently as possible to try and stave off the contagious virus.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s