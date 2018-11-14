SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The unhealthy air caused by the smoke coming from the Camp Fire in Butte County has led San Francisco State University officials to cancel classes for the rest of the week as of Wednesday night.

Early Wednesday evening, the university announced that it would be shutting down the campus at 5 p.m. and cancelled classes for Nov. 15-17, blaming the severely unhealthy air conditions.

“The health and safety of all students, faculty and staff is the University’s top priority,” officials said in a press release.

SFSU announced that in addition to the closure of the main campus, the downtown campus and the Estuary & Ocean Science Center at the Romberg Tiburon Campus would also be closed through the weekend.

Exceptions to the closure and cancellation include residential life services, dining services and essential personnel, SFSU officials said.

Residential life will continue to have staff on 24-hour call and is planning indoor activities for residential students on campus. The Student Health Center will also stay open Thursday and Friday and will remain a distribution center for ventilation masks for students.

Officials said classes were scheduled to resume on Monday, Nov. 26.