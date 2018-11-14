OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – It’s a deal Golden State Warriors fans can get excited about: A $100 monthly pass to games at Oracle Arena. But there is a catch.

Fans who purchase the “In The Building” pass pay a monthly fee to enter Oracle for every home game of the regular season, but they never get to leave the concourse, in what is believed to be the first tickets of its kind.

Instead, fans watch the action from television sets in an arena lounge.

George Rodriguez was among the first fans who took advantage of the new offering.

“It’s really amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Rodriguez said. “The energy, the vibe, the pretty ladies walking by, the families that are bringing their kids and everything. It’s cool! I like the atmosphere.”

On Tuesday, the Warriors sold out their 300th straight home game, a streak dating back six years. Warriors tickets have become some of the most prized in the NBA.

“We have an opportunity to create memories here,” said John Beaven, Warriors VP of ticket sales. “And to be able to say ‘I was there’ for a particular game is something that, I think, a lot of people look forward to.”

But many fans KPIX 5 spoke to didn’t see the point.

“I’d rather be in there and spend a fortune for one game for the year and see it live,” said Michelle Jones.

“The point of going to a game in person is to see the game in person, not just on another TV,” said another fan.

But for Rodriguez, being in the same building with the Warriors and the fans is the next best thing.

“I got it perfect right here so I’m good,” he said. “If I can’t get in there, I’m gonna be right here.”

It is unclear how many of the passes have been sold, but team officials said they have received positive feedback about the program. Passes will continue to be available through the rest of the season, but not during the playoffs.