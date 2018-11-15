EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting and injuring two people at a party in East Palo Alto on Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Manhattan Avenue at 11:54 p.m. Saturday. One of the victims has been released from the hospital while the other is still recovering from his gunshot wound, police said.

Two days earlier, the 14-year-old boy and another suspect had allegedly attempted to rob an ice cream vendor. Police said the boy struck the vendor on the head with the gun before fleeing the area without any money.

East Palo Alto and Gilroy police arrested the boy in the early morning on Wednesday and booked him into juvenile hall in San Mateo County on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said the boy, whose name is not being released, is on probation for bringing a gun into a school and assaulting a staff member, and may also be charged with possession of a stolen gun and attempted armed robbery for the ice cream vendor case.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police Detective Robert Weigand at (650) 853-7250 or to email epa@tipnow.org.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.