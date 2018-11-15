CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Butte County Wildfire
Filed Under:Butte County, California Wildfires, Camp Fire, Chico, Paradise, Wildfires

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS SF) – In one week, the Camp Fire has become the most destructive wildfire in California history, burning an area more than four and a half times the size of San Francisco.

According to Cal Fire, the wildfire that started on November 8th in Butte County has burned about 140,000 acres (218.75 square miles) as of Thursday morning. Containment is at 35 percent, and officials said full containment is not expected until the end of the month.

At least 56 people have died in the fire. Meanwhile, more than 100 people have been reported missing, many of whom are from the community of Paradise, which was decimated by the flames.

Three firefighters have been injured.

Officials said at least 8,650 single residences, 106 multiple residences and 260 commercial structures have been destroyed.

Nearly 5,500 fire personnel have been brought in to battle the massive wildfire, one of several burning in the state.

Smoke from the wildfire has led to poor air quality across Northern California and even in the Bay Area, about 150 miles from the flames. As of Thursday morning, the air quality index in San Francisco, the Peninsula, South Bay and East Bay were at “unhealthy” levels, while air in the Livermore area was at levels deemed “very unhealthy.”

