CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Unhealthy Bay Area Air
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMMurphy Brown
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chef, Jeff Mosher, Napa Film Festival, pairing, Robert Mondavi Winery, Wildfires, Wine

Robert Mondavi Winery teamed up with the Napa Valley Film Festival for a fundraiser and screening benefiting people affected by the wine country fires and brought delicious samples to share with Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s