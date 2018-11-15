CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Unhealthy Bay Area Air
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMMurphy Brown
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bay Area Focus, Doug Talmadge, Health coach

Health coach Doug Talmadge shares the story of his road to wellness with Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego. Now he’s helping others get healthy, too.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s