PARADISE (CBS SF) — Deputies patrolling the evacuation zone of the Camp Fire Thursday were involved in an officer-involved shooting, authorities said.

Very few details have been released about the shooting that took place at 11:05 a.m.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Department said rumors circulating that the incident took place at an evacuation center were not true. The department did not say either if the incident came about during looting.

Highway 70 was closed between Table Mountain Boulevard and Pentz Road after the shooting. Caltrans and National Guard soldiers were blocking entrance calling it a “crime scene.”