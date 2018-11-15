CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Unhealthy Bay Area Air
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Camp Fire, Crime, Paradise, Wildfire, Wildfires

PARADISE (CBS SF) — Deputies patrolling the evacuation zone of the Camp Fire Thursday were involved in an officer-involved shooting, authorities said.

Very few details have been released about the shooting that took place at 11:05 a.m.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Department said rumors circulating that the incident took place at an evacuation center were not true. The department did not say either if the incident came about during looting.

Highway 70 was closed between Table Mountain Boulevard and Pentz Road after the shooting. Caltrans and National Guard soldiers were blocking entrance calling it a “crime scene.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s