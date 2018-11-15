PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Veteran Pleasanton police officer Kyle Henrickson is in a battle for his life and the courage he has displayed and inspired the residents of Pleasanton.

Henrickson has been sidelined by stage 4 pancreatic cancer that has metastasized to his stomach lining. Within days of opening online, the ‘Help Kyle Kick Cancer’ GoFundMe campaign set up to help with the medical costs of his fight has raised $84,935 of its $135,000 goal.

“After calling pretty much every major cancer center in the US we ended up meeting with a GI oncologist at Stanford and really liked what he had to say,” wrote his wife, Jenn, on the go fund me page. “So, we’re choosing to start a trial at Stanford that Kaiser does not offer. We feel that the best chance to beat this aggressive cancer is with the best, at Stanford.”

“We’ve decided on a treatment plan and hope to get it started in the next week or so. The outpouring of love and support has been nothing short of amazing. I know we have a long hellish road ahead but he’s strong and with the strength of our village I know we’ve got this.”

The Henrickson’s have also taken to youtube to thank Pleasanton residents for all their help.

Fellow Pleasanton police officer Nicolas Albert said Henrickson’s courageous fight has also been inspiration to the force.

“When you sign up for the job, there is a lot you prepare for in terms of dangers and threats,” he said. “But not much in this aspect – (We are all) pretty vulnerable.”

The Henricksons have two children and are raising a niece after Jenn’s sister died three years ago. The veteran officer has not allowed his battle to dim their spirits.