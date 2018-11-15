CHICO, Calif. (CBS SF/AP) — The Butte County Sheriff announced new information in the human toll from the Camp Fire Thursday, saying seven more bodies were found in the wreckage left behind by the deadly blaze, bringing number of dead to 63.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea also announced a shocking spike in the number of missing, which climbed to 631.

The sheriff said the dramatic change stemmed from reviews of calls that came into dispatchers since the fire broke out. People looking for loved ones are being encouraged to provide DNA samples.

Authorities also raised the number of homes destroyed by the wildfire to 9,700. As of Thursday evening, the fire stands at 140,000 acres and is 40 percent contained.

Cal Fire also announced that they are investigating a second location that could be the possible start of the Camp Fire.

Authorities have not released any additional details regarding that location and possible cause.

The initial focus on the start point to the camp fire has been on high voltage PG&E power lines near the Feather River Dam.

The announcements came as authorities continued to search the devastated town of Paradise for human remains. More than 5,000 fire personnel were battling the blaze that started a week ago and has displaced 52,000 people.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.