SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Stadium security camera video was released Thursday of a Spokane man who has been missing ever since Monday night’s San Francisco 49ers-New York Giants game.

In the video 32-year-old Ian Powers can be seen dressed in a 49ers jersey, 49ers hat and blue jeans, walking in down an exit at Levi’s Stadium and looking down at a cell phone.

Powers was reported missing Tuesday morning after last speaking to his family around 10 p.m. Monday. According to police, Powers was traveling from Spokane, Wash. to Los Angeles with a scheduled stop in Antioch to visit family.

His girlfriend told investigators that Powers left his seat to use the bathroom at the game and never came back. His car was found in a nearby parking lot but he has not been found.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Santa Clara police at (408) 615-5580.

