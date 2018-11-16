BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The last time the ‘Big Game’ gridiron showdown between the University of California-Berkeley and Stanford was postponed, the nation was reeling from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

On Friday, UC-Berkeley officials were monitoring air quality index forecast to see if the layer of unhealthy smoky haze draped over the Bay Area from the Camp Fire would forced Saturday’s sold-out game to be rescheduled.

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, the AQI (Air Quality Index) for the Berkeley area hovered at 224. A reading of 200 is considered high enough for the NFL to cancel a game.

On Thursday night, UC-Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ canceled classes for Thursday evening and all day on Friday. A men’s basketball contest against the University of Detroit Mercy was cancelled Thursday night after the air in the Haas Pavilion became smoky.

“So long as the northern California fires continue to burn we will continue to monitor developments, make decisions based on the best possible data and expert advice, and keep the campus community informed with daily updates,” Christ said in a news release.

The smoky air was raising havoc with sports schedules throughout the region.

The annual showdown between geographical rivals UC Davis and Sacramento State was moved from Davis to McKay Stadium in Reno, Nev.

For the health and well being of the student-athletes, and uncertainty regarding air quality this weekend in Davis, Saturday's Causeway Classic will relocate to Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. Kickoff set for 12phttps://t.co/GGjj5ZFHIQ#GoAgs #AGScension #BigSkyFB pic.twitter.com/FOjWmVblBF — UC Davis Athletics (@UCDavisAggies) November 16, 2018

At the University of San Francisco a Friday night men’s basketball game against Arizona State was also cancelled.

Across the Bay Area, the unhealthy air has completely disturbed the high school football playoffs. Games were postponed last week and the air could force the contests to again be delayed.

The North Coast Section floated a controversial contingency plan this week to stage a coin to decide its football champions.

“Schools, coaches, student-athletes, officials, fans, parents, and yes the NCS staff, are frustrated,” NCS Commissioner Gil Lemmon wrote in an open letter Friday. “Everyone is on edge. We are not used to the discomfort of not knowing, delays, and the fear of the unknown have a way of making all feel uneasy.”

“However, lets not forget in that the NCS Championships are contests, not life and death. Let’s not forget that over 65 people in the community of Paradise and the surrounding communities lost their lives.”

Meanwhile, the Central Coast Section has a plan in place to move its quarterfinal games to five sites at the Southern end of the section.

All but one of CCS’s remaining 15 quarterfinal games are slated for Friday, but if the AQI numbers stay too high or rise, the section will play five tripleheaders at high schools in the Salinas-Monterey area.