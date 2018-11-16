(CBS SF) — A Humboldt County deputy received an eye-opening surprise birthday gift from his co-workers, and the sheriff’s office has provided a heart-warming video of the event that is leaving viewers wiping their own eyes.

Correctional Deputy Samantha Freese and other deputies were on hand Wednesday to present fellow Correctional Deputy and work farm manager Jeff Dishmon with balloons and a special gift.

Dishmon, who has been colorblind since birth, received a pair of EnChroma color blindness correction glasses and was able to see colors for the first time.

A tearful Dishmon exclaimed, “Oh my God!” as he put them on. “A different world!” he cried.

Freese struggled to contain her own emotions as she hugged her colleague of eight years. The sheriff’s office said that over the span they’ve worked together at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility, Freese and Dishmon have grown close. The two have nicknamed each other “Grandpa” and “Granddaughter.”

Following the tearful presentation, Dishmon immediately called his wife after exclaiming, “My wife is gonna watch the sunset with me!”

“They came out and presented me with something that is absolutely unbelievable,” Dishmon told his wife. “And for the first time in my life, I see all the colors … The whole place just lit up. I mean, the whole world just lit up.”

The sheriff’s office said Dishmon’s colorblindness has sometimes been a source of frustration for him and others around him. Freese and other correctional deputies pitched in to buy the EnChroma glasses and they presented them to him at the sheriff’s office work farm.