BOULDER CREEK (CBS SF) — Cal Fire officials announced Friday afternoon that a wildfire burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains is at 50 percent containment, leading fire officials to lift evacuation orders.
Cal Fire tweeted that the fire had grown to approximately 8 to 10 acres at 3:15 p.m.
The so-called Bear Fire in Boulder Creek began at around 11 a.m. Friday morning along Bear Creek Road and Mayfair Road.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said the Boulder Creek Fire Department was working with Cal Fire to fight the fire which began in a structure and spread to nearby vegetation.
Multiple air tankers and helicopters were on scene, according to Cal Fire.
No other structures were threatened, the sheriff’s office said, and there were no mandatory evacuations currently in place.
Some residents on Red Hawk Canyon Road had self-evacuated, the sheriff’s office said.
The fire had reached 15 acres as of 12:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. The Boulder Creek Fire Department said forward progress had nearly been halted as of about 1:20 p.m.
This is a breaking news update. More information as it becomes available.
Please put up a map.
LOVE to firefighters thanks for your actions.