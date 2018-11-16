BOULDER CREEK (CBS SF) — Cal Fire officials announced Friday afternoon that a wildfire burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains is at 50 percent containment, leading fire officials to lift evacuation orders.

Cal Fire tweeted that the fire had grown to approximately 8 to 10 acres at 3:15 p.m.

#BearFire [update] off Bear Creek Road and Mayfair Road, Boulder Creek north of Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz County) is now 8-10 acres and 50% contained. Evacuations lifted. https://t.co/3bTVbRzTho pic.twitter.com/NfqTZofFN4 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 16, 2018

The so-called Bear Fire in Boulder Creek began at around 11 a.m. Friday morning along Bear Creek Road and Mayfair Road.

#BearFire in Boulder Creek, Santa Cruz County is 15 acres burning east of Middleton Road in the timber. The affected residences have been evacuated. There are multiple resources at scene including multiple air tankers and helicopters fighting the fire. — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) November 16, 2018

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said the Boulder Creek Fire Department was working with Cal Fire to fight the fire which began in a structure and spread to nearby vegetation.

Multiple air tankers and helicopters were on scene, according to Cal Fire.

No other structures were threatened, the sheriff’s office said, and there were no mandatory evacuations currently in place.

Some residents on Red Hawk Canyon Road had self-evacuated, the sheriff’s office said.

The fire had reached 15 acres as of 12:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. The Boulder Creek Fire Department said forward progress had nearly been halted as of about 1:20 p.m.

Evacuations happening as Boulder Creek and CAL Fire work a wild land fire in the area of Red Hawk Ridge Road in Santa Cruz County. #bearfire pic.twitter.com/4fsPiyiXC1 — Cassady Velasco (@cassadyvelasco) November 16, 2018

This is a breaking news update. More information as it becomes available.