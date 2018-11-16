Comments
Bear Fire burning in Boulder Creek (KION)
BOULDER CREEK (CBS SF) — A structure and vegetation fire was burning in Santa Cruz County Friday, prompting evacuations.
The fire in Boulder Creek began around 11 a.m. Friday along Bear Creek Road and Mayfair Road. Cal Fire has designated it as the Bear Fire and said affected residents have been evacuated.
The fire had reached 15 acres as of 12:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.
