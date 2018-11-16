BOULDER CREEK (CBS SF) — A structure and vegetation fire was burning in Santa Cruz County Friday, prompting evacuations.

The fire in Boulder Creek began around 11 a.m. Friday along Bear Creek Road and Mayfair Road. Cal Fire has designated it as the Bear Fire and said affected residents have been evacuated.

#BearFire in Boulder Creek, Santa Cruz County is 15 acres burning east of Middleton Road in the timber. The affected residences have been evacuated. There are multiple resources at scene including multiple air tankers and helicopters fighting the fire. — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) November 16, 2018

The fire had reached 15 acres as of 12:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Evacuations happening as Boulder Creek and CAL Fire work a wild land fire in the area of Red Hawk Ridge Road in Santa Cruz County. #bearfire pic.twitter.com/4fsPiyiXC1 — Cassady Velasco (@cassadyvelasco) November 16, 2018

This is a breaking news update. More information as it becomes available.