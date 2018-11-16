SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A fire forced the closure of the Bayfair station Friday, causing a disruption of two East Bay BART lines, triggering major delays, officials said.

The fire was under the tracks forcing officials to close the station and halt all trains from the Dublin and Fremont lines from going through the stop.

“Bayfair Station is closed due to heavy smoke coming from under a train on an elevated part of the track,” officials said. “Cause unknown at this point. No injuries but BPD and local fire Dept. are responding with no estimated time for reopening.”

The impacted trains were in the Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City directions.

Fire crews were on the scene of the blaze which was reported around 6 a.m. Transit officials warned commuters throughout the system to expect delays.

There was no immediate word on when the station would reopen.