NOOA satellite map of the eastern Pacific / West Coast of the United Sates. Nov. 16, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Rain is in the forecast for next week, meaning smoky air conditions in the Bay Area may be alleviated soon, National Weather Service officials said Friday.

The storms are expected to start Wednesday and with them will come shifting winds that should push smoke north into Nevada and Idaho instead of south to the Bay Area, forecaster Steve Anderson said.

That will be a huge relief for residents here, who have been dealing with worsening air quality for days.

The storms should also help firefighters tamp down the Camp Fire, the deadly blaze that continues to burn in Butte County. The fire had charred 142,000 acres and was 45 percent contained as of 7:30 a.m. this morning.

The first rain storm is expected to move through the North Bay first on Wednesday and then will move on to the rest of the Bay Area.

A second storm on Friday should drench most of the area. And a third storm is possible over the weekend.

Restrictions on wood burning in the Bay Area have been extended through Tuesday next week, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The ban is in effect for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, Santa Clara, southern Sonoma and southwestern Solano counties.

The ban includes wood or other fuels burning in fireplaces, wood stoves and inserts, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits and other wood-burning devices.

