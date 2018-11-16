HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting with Hayward police on Thursday night but police aren’t releasing many details about the shooting at this point.

In a message posted on their Facebook page late last night, Hayward police said, “We are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the 24000 block of Oneil Avenue in Hayward about 9 p.m.”

Police wrote, “No officers were injured. A man who was reportedly armed with an edged weapon is being treated at a local hospital.”

Hayward police said, “We thank our community for your patience and understanding while we continue to investigate this incident.”

They said they will provide more information after they get more details and can confirm additional facts.