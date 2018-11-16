CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Unhealthy Bay Area Air
Filed Under:Hayward, Officer-involved shooting, Police shooting
Hayward Police department(CBS)

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting with Hayward police on Thursday night but police aren’t releasing many details about the shooting at this point.

In a message posted on their Facebook page late last night, Hayward police said, “We are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the 24000 block of Oneil Avenue in Hayward about 9 p.m.”

Police wrote, “No officers were injured. A man who was reportedly armed with an edged weapon is being treated at a local hospital.”

Hayward police said, “We thank our community for your patience and understanding while we continue to investigate this incident.”

They said they will provide more information after they get more details and can confirm additional facts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s