ORINDA (CBS SF) — One person has died in a house fire Sunday morning on the 500 block of Moraga Way in Orinda, the Moraga-Orinda Fire District said. Two additional occupants and one firefighter suffered burn injuries and were taken to hospitals.

The firefighter has been treated and released from John Muir Medical Center, the fire district said.

Firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 4 a.m. and found the single-family home heavily engulfed in flames. Nine engines brought the fire under control at 5:08 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Moraga Way between Ivy Drive and Coral Drive is expected to reopen to traffic by 11 a.m.

