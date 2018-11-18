SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police are investigating an early-morning homicide that left a man and woman dead. The victims were found fatally shot after police responded to a home in the 6000 block of Pineland Avenue around 2:54 a.m., according to Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

Officers found a woman dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. A man found suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

There are no outstanding suspects and the investigation is ongoing. The identities of the victims will be released by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner/Coroner’s Office after next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Isidro Bagon or Detective Raul Corral at (408) 277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.

