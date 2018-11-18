CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Unhealthy Bay Area Air
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe 5th Quarter
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Fatal shooting, Homicide, San Jose police

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police are investigating an early-morning homicide that left a man and woman dead. The victims were found fatally shot after police responded to a home in the 6000 block of Pineland Avenue around 2:54 a.m., according to Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

Officers found a woman dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. A man found suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

There are no outstanding suspects and the investigation is ongoing. The identities of the victims will be released by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner/Coroner’s Office after next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Isidro Bagon or Detective Raul Corral at (408) 277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s