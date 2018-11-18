CORRALITOS (CBS SF) — Three Cal Fire firefighters were injured early Sunday while escaping a falling tree as they battled the Buzzard Fire in rural Santa Cruz County, officials said.

The firefighters were working in the area of Eureka Canyon in Corralitos at 6 a.m. when the tree — weakened by the fire — tumbled toward them.

All three were reportedly in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital and were expected to be released later Sunday.

The Buzzard Fire broke out early Sunday morning near Buzzard Lagoon Road in The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park. The forward progress of the fire has been stopped at less than 2 acres and is 50% contained.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Ground crews and one helicopter would at scene throughout Sundayy to reinforce containment lines and mop up.