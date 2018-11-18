CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Unhealthy Bay Area Air
Filed Under:Calistoga, Napa County, PG&E, Power outage, Utility Line

CALISTOGA (CBS SF) — Almost 600 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in Calistoga were without power tonight after a vehicle struck and damaged a utility pole along Silverado Trail and Dunaweal Lane Sunday evening.

A Calistoga police dispatcher said the accident happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday. The damaged pole and power lines cut electric power to 597 customers in that area, said PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez.

The utility pole will need to be replaced, and crews were on scene tonight doing that work, Hernandez said.

It is expected that power for 327 of those customers will be restored by 9 p.m. Sunday evening. The other 270 customers will be without power until the early morning hours of Monday, Hernandez said, or possibly later if complications arise.

