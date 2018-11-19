PARADISE (AP) — The National Weather Service says rain predicted for the Northern California decimated by a deadly wildfire could cause wet ash to flow down steep inclines in the mountainous region.

That could complicate the efforts of crews that are searching for human remains, so hundreds of searchers have fanned out in the leveled town of Paradise before rains starting Wednesday. The rain could wash away the remains and turn dusty debris from the fire into mud.

Forecaster Eric Kurth said Monday that storms expected to soak the scorched Paradise area Wednesday and into Thanksgiving weekend could dump at least 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain.

He says weather projections show the area will see moderate, steady rain. It’s still unclear whether there will be heavy rain that could unleash large debris flows and mudslides.

He says forecasters will have a better idea about the storm’s strength on Tuesday.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.