CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Unhealthy Bay Area Air
By Melissa Caen
Filed Under:Detox, Detoxification, Poor Air Quality, Smoke Inhalation

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — With people unsuccessfully trying to avoid the unhealthy Bay Area air, many are also seeking information on what to do after smoke exposure.

So-called “detox” advice is making the rounds on the internet, but doctors advise people to be wary of claims.

KPIX 5 asked Dr. Peter Alperin from healthcare networking firm Doximity if there’s anything you can do after you’ve already breathed in the smoky air.

“When people have smoke inhalation, really the only solution is to leave the area that’s smoky,” said Alperin.

Yet according to some websites and social media, there are ways to detoxify after smoke exposure; for example, by using a Neti pot.

“There’s no good data to suggest that using a Neti pot will in any way help get better more quickly, nor will it have any significant effects in terms of improving your long term health benefit,” said Alperin.

Alperin also says there’s no evidence to support any of the following: eating or drinking certain foods, IV fluid treatments, going to the sauna, crystals or hot water.

If you’re considering some kind of detox, don’t just trust the internet, said Alperin, but instead talk to your doctor.

Just really understand what it is that you’re doing because it is your body,” he said.

