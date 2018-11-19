CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Unhealthy Bay Area Air
Filed Under:Camp Fire, Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Poor Air Quality, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Attractions in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area will be closed Tuesday because of the forecasted poor air quality for the San Francisco Bay Area, National Park Service officials said Monday.

The forecast for Tuesday calls for air quality to be at an “unhealthy level.”

The Crissy Field Warming Hut, Alcatraz Island services, Fort Point National Historic Site, Lands End Lookout and Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center and Cafe, all in San Francisco, will be closed.

In Marin County, the Muir Woods National Monument Visitor Center and concessions, Marin Headlands Visitor Center and Point Bonita Lighthouse will be closed.

Park volunteer programs, outdoor walks and education programs are canceled.

The Presidio Visitor Center will remain open.

Emergency services and emergency facility operations will be available, according to park service officials.

Park managers will meet Tuesday morning to decide whether attractions will be open Wednesday. Visitors with questions can call the Presidio Visitor Center at (415) 561-4323.

 

