HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A man who was shot in a confrontation with Hayward police on Thursday night died from his injuries on Friday night, police said.

Hayward police haven’t said much about the officer-involved shooting except to say that it occurred in the 24000 block of Oneil Avenue at about 9 p.m. Thursday and no officers were injured.

The name of the man fatally shot has not been released.

Hayward police said in a brief message posted on their Facebook page that the man who was shot by officers “was reportedly armed with an edged weapon.”

In an update posted late Friday night, Hayward police said, “Our detectives are working with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office to continue investigating this incident.”

Police said anyone who witnessed the shooting should call them at (510) 293-7034.