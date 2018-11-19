CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Unhealthy Bay Area Air
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Phil Matier
Filed Under:Bay Bridge, Bike Lane, San Francisco, Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Bay Area transit officials are considering a multi-million dollar plan that could bring a new pedestrian and bike lane to the western span of the Bay Bridge.

The bike lane would connect Treasure Island with San Francisco and allow cyclists to ride all the way from Oakland to sf.

A proposed plan for a pedestrian and bike lane from Treasure Island to San Francisco would come at the cost of about $300 million. That comes to about $100 million per mile

The new report on the proposal cost close to $10 million according to John Goodwin with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

Transit officials estimate as many as 10,000 people per day could eventually use the bike lane, including the 24,000 people who will live in the high-rise apartment buildings going up on Treasure Island

“The potential game changer is the advent of the electric-assisted bike, which can get you moving at about 20 mile per hour,” said Goodwin.

The idea is for the San Francisco bike lane to connect with the existing bike path that is already on the eastern span of the Bay Bridge and create a bike route all the way across the bay.

The real political force behind this plan are bicycle advocates like San Francisco Bike Coalition leader Brian Wiedenmeier who make it to every MTC meeting to push for more bike lanes, even expensive ones like this.

“We know the Bay Bridge is at capacity,” explained Wiedenmeier. “We make sure our members know about it, so they turn out as well.”

While those thousands of vocal members of the Bike Coalition might only be a fraction of the number of people who drive across the Bay Bridge on a daily basis, that well-organized block of voters will likely have their voices heard.

The questions of how the bike and pedestrian lane construction would be funded and the impact that construction might have on Bay Bridge vehicle traffic have yet to be answered.

Comments
  1. Alex Lau says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Serious typo on the title… $3M vs $300M

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s