SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Schools around Northern California that had to close because of unhealthy air quality resulting from wildfires in the state can apply for a waiver to ensure they do not lose funding as a result of the closures, according to the state Department of Education.

Schools have closed in 22 counties around California as a result of wildfires, most notably the Camp Fire in Butte County, the most deadly and destructive wildfire in the state’s history.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson reminded school administrators that they can apply for a waiver by submitting a Form J-13A to ensure that funding does not get lost because of a drop in attendance related to the fires and unhealthy air.

State law allows schools to continue to receive Local Control Funding Formula state funds if they have to close because of a natural disaster or other extraordinary conditions.

“The tragic wildfires in California that have caused so much heartbreaking destruction are continuing to harm some of our schools and communities,” Torlakson said in a statement. “I want to thank school districts for acting to protect educators and students.”

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.