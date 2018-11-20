Rescue workers shake a burned mattress as they search for bone fragments while collecting human remains from a home destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 16, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PARADISE (CBS SF) — The death toll from the catastrophic Camp Fire in Butte County continued to climb Tuesday, with authorities announcing two more sets of human remains found, bringing the total number killed to 81.

The two sets of remains found Tuesday were located in structures within Paradise. Out of the 81 confirmed fatalities, 56 individuals have been identified.

Some 700 people are still missing in the fire which essentially annihilated the town of Paradise, destroying nearly 13,000 homes and another 310 apartment buildings.

The number of unaccounted for individuals increased by 171 and currently stands at 870. The number of accounted for individuals increased by 195 and currently stands at 1,864

Earlier Tuesday, The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the fire was now 70 percent contained, up from 66 percent Monday morning. The fire has burned 152,250 acres and was 75 percent contained Tuesday afternoon. Full containment is expected by November 30th.

Throughout the day Tuesday, crews were busy in Butte County preparing for rain to move through the area, bringing with it the threat of flash floods in areas burned by the Camp Fire.

Officials say they worry rain could complicate the efforts of the crews searching for human remains by washing away signs of the dead or turning the dusty debris into a thick paste.