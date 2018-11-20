SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (CBS Local) — A former judge who spent nine months in prison for beating his wife four years ago was arrested Saturday after she was found stabbed to death, CBS affiliate WOIO reports.

Police say Lance Mason, 51, was taken into custody in Shaker Heights, Ohio, a Cleveland suburb, after the body of his estranged wife, Aisha M. Fraser, was found in her home. When police arrived at the scene, Mason allegedly attempted to flee, ramming his SUV into a patrol cruiser. He and an officer were taken to an area hospital.

Mason was charged Monday with felonious assault in the crash, but he has not been charged in his former wife’s death. Mason was being held without bond.

Mason was arrested in 2014 after he punched Fraser 20 times and slammed her head against the dashboard of their car. The couple’s two young children were in the back seat of the vehicle when the attack occurred.

Mason pleaded guilty to felonious assault and domestic violence and was sentenced to two years in prison, but only served nine months.

Following his release, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson hired Mason to work in the city’s minority business development office.

Jackson said he fired Mason after he was taken into custody on Saturday, but defended his decision to hire Mason despite his past problems.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Aisha Fraser, especially to her children,” Jackson said in a statement.

Officials said Fraser worked in Shaker Heights Schools for 16 years and most recently taught sixth grade at Woodbury Elementary School.

Hundreds gathered on the lawn of the school Monday night for a candlelight vigil.

“She was such a bridge builder — she poured her heart out into her life,” said her pastor, Chip Freed of Garfield Memorial Church.