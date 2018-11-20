BUTTE COUNTY (CBS SF / AP) — A transmission line that utility Pacific Gas & Electric Company says malfunctioned minutes before the deadly Camp Fire in Butte County was supported by steel towers that toppled over in a fierce 2012 storm.

The San Jose Mercury News reported Tuesday that trouble on PG&E’s 115,000-volt Caribou Palermo line date to December 2012, when five towers toppled.

PG&E proposed replacing six towers on the line by 2013 and finished the repairs in 2016.

In a regulatory filing after the devastating Nov. 8 fire, PG&E said it detected an outage on an electrical transmission line near the site of the blaze.

It said a subsequent aerial inspection showed damage to a tower on the line in the town of Pulga. Another transmission line in the nearby community of Concow also malfunctioned a short time later, possibly sparking a second fire.

PG&E has said it is cooperating with investigations into the fire.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.