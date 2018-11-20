Musicians Jimmy De Martini, Zac Brown and John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band perform at The Mezzanine in San Francisco, February 5, 2016. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A popular music and entertainment venue in downtown San Francisco is set to close next year after the building’s owners decided not to renew its lease.

Officials with Mezzanine, located at 444 Jessie St., announced today that after 15 years it will be forced to close its doors in October 2019.

The venue has played an important role in San Francisco’s nightlife scene since it opened in 2003, hosting artists such as Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, Florence and the Machine and LCD Soundsystem, among others.

In a statement, Mezzanine’s owner Deborah Jackman said she was saddened by the news.

“I was disappointed that the owners of the building didn’t give me an opportunity to renegotiate a new lease. I was further disappointed that my request for a three month extension so that we could close out 2019 was rejected. What I find most disturbing is that Mezzanine, like so many other cultural institutions, has fallen victim to corporate greed and commercial development,” Jackman said.

According to officials with Mezzanine, the building’s owners are seeking to replace the venue with commercial office space, with rent set to increase by as much as 600 percent.

As the venue prepares for its final year, Mezzanine said it’s planning a Sweet Sixteen celebration in April 2019 with numerous high-profile shows scheduled for that month.