CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Unhealthy Bay Area Air
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apple, Dow Jones Industrial Average, FAANG, Facebook, Google, Stock Market, Stocks
Silicon Valley social media companies. (cbsSF.com photo illustration. Source: Associated Press)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are skidding again on Wall Street as a tech rout continues and several big retailers report weak results.

Apple sank another 3.6 percent in early trading Tuesday and Microsoft gave up 3.3 percent. Target plunged 9.5 percent after missing Wall Street’s earnings estimates.

Industrial companies are also falling. Boeing lost 3.8 percent

The early drops put major indexes back into the red for the year.

Tech stocks were among the biggest decliners in Europe, too. Nokia, a big supplier of telecom networks, fell 4 percent, and Ericsson lost 3.5 percent.

The S&P 500 fell 45 points, or 1.7 percent, to 2,644.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 476 points, or 1.9 percent, to 24,526. It was down 524 earlier.

The Nasdaq lost 151 points, or 2.1 percent, to 6,883.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s