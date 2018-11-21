Comments
(Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As many Bay Area residents are planning to leave the region by plane, train or automobile, here are some online resources that can provide vital information as you head out on your trip.
Keep in mind that Wednesday’s rain will be having an impact on traffic both on Bay Area freeways and arrivals and departures at area airports.
- Flight delays for Metropolitan Oakland International Airport
- Flightview.com page on flight arrivals and departures for OAK
- Flight delays for San Francisco International Airport
- Flightview.com page on flight arrivals and departures for SFO
- Flight delays for San Jose International Airport
- Flightview.com page on flight arrivals and departures for SJC
- Amtrak Capitol Corridor train information
- SamTrans holiday train service
- 511.org Bay Area Traffic Page
- SMART holiday train service
- BART holiday train service
- AC Transit holiday service
- SFMTA holiday transit service
- VTA holiday light rail service