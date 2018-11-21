CONCORD (CBS SF) — PG&E crews have restored power in Contra Costa County late Wednesday morning after an outage that at one point was affecting about 19,000 customers, according to utility officials.

The outage was initially reported at about 8:45 a.m. and was impacting customers in Concord, Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek, officials said.

.@PGE4Me is responding to a power outage in the #Concord area affecting 19k customers, and is working to restore service safely and as quickly as possible. The cause is under investigation. Thank you for your patience! — Tamar Sarkissian (@PGE_Tamar) November 21, 2018

As of shortly before 11 a.m., the size of the outage had been reduced considerably, but there were still over 1,900 customers without power.

At about 11:30 a.m., PG&E tweeted that crews were able make repairs to restore power at 11 a.m.