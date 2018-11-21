An American flag hangs at a burned out mobile home park in Paradise, California on November 18, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(CBS SF/AP) — A woman whose father was killed in the catastrophic Camp Fire in Northern California is suing Pacific Gas & Electric Co., saying the utility could have prevented the fire which has been blamed in the deaths of at least 81 people.

Neva Rodrigues filed the lawsuit Wednesday in San Francisco. The lawsuit says a body was found in the burned home where her father, 73-year-old Jerry Rodrigues, lived alone in a Paradise mobile home park.

PG&E reported in a regulatory filing earlier this week that it experienced an outage on a transmission line minutes before the Camp Fire broke out on November 8. So far, the cause of the fire has not officially been determined.

At least two other lawsuits have been filed against PG&E from people who lost their homes.

A PG&E spokeswoman says safety is the company’s highest priority. The company has warned investors its liability may exceed its insurance if it is found responsible.

Hundreds are still missing in the fire which destroyed more than 13,000 single-family homes and nearly 300 multi-residence buildings. More than 150,00 acres have burned and fire was 80 percent contained Wednesday.

